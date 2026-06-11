June 11: The Tronders Are Coming!

Between 1825 and 1925, it is estimated that 750,000 people left Norway to emigrate to the United States. About 15 percent of those emigrants came from Trondelag. People from Trondelag are known as “Tronders.” Today, more than 450,000 Americans are descended from the original Tronder immigrants.

Norwegians felt it was important to maintain a strong connection with their fellow countrymen. In March 1904, a small group of Tronders got together to plan a formal organization, but there was bickering about how to proceed, and they gave up on the idea. They tried again in 1907 with the same result. But the Tronders were determined. In 1908, 120 charter members met in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and a Tronderlag was finally created.

On this date in 1925, Norwegians from across the Great Plains and the Pacific Northwest packed their bags and made their way to Duluth for a Tronderlag gathering. The modest beginning of 120 members had grown to 2,500. Professor W.T. Rognlie of Grand Forks was the secretary-treasurer. He led the North Dakota delegation, which arrived in Duluth on June 10.

The gathering expected an attendance of 1,500. The president of the Duluth chapter opened the conference, and the mayor of Duluth delivered a welcome. President D.G. Ristad of Wisconsin responded on behalf of the visitors, thanking everyone for their hard work in organizing such a large assembly.

The Tronderlag continued to grow. The organization published annual yearbooks and was associated with the Norway-American Association. The Tronder American magazine was published from 1935 to 1939. Another large conference was held in Madison, Minnesota, in 1936, but activities were scaled back during World War II.

Due to decreasing membership, the organization disbanded in 1966. It got new life in 1982, with efforts centered in Minnesota. Membership was only $1.50 so that “no true-blooded Tronder would feel they couldn’t afford to belong.” In 1999, the organization was renamed “Tronderlag of America.”

Membership continued to grow. In 2008, the 100th anniversary conference was held in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where the organization was founded. It was the largest gathering ever held. Tronderlag of America continues to bring Tronders together. Annual meetings feature tours, genealogy research, cultural programs, entertainment, and a banquet. Every five years, the organization sponsors a heritage tour to Trondheim.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

