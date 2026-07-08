July 8: The Cross of Gold

Republican William McKinley was considered a strong presidential candidate in 1896. He had a long record of public service. He enlisted in the Union Army in 1861, rising to the rank of brevet major. He also served two successful terms as governor of Ohio. His politics appealed to Republicans, but he also attracted a broader range of voters. He was seen as a self-made man who radiated competence and reliability, qualities that appealed to voters during the turbulent 1890s.

McKinley's opponent was Democrat William Jennings Bryan. He was known as an accomplished orator. As a young man, he was dubbed "the Boy Orator." He served as Nebraska's representative in Congress and began to believe that the presidency was within his reach.

Bryan believed the gold standard favored wealthy industrialists and bankers at the expense of farmers and workers. On this date in 1896, he delivered what became known as the "Cross of Gold" speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He explained his opposition to the gold standard and declared, "You shall not press down upon the brow of labor this crown of thorns. You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold."

Bryan believed his position on the gold standard would have broad appeal among farmers and laborers, and that he could ride the issue all the way to the White House. But his hopes were dashed as the election results came in. North Dakota's results were somewhat surprising. Although the state's economy was heavily based on agriculture, North Dakota farmers and ranchers were not swayed by Bryan's opposition to the gold standard. Voter turnout was heavy, with some districts exceeding 90 percent. McKinley won all three of North Dakota's electoral votes. Although Bryan carried most of the western states, their smaller populations meant fewer electoral votes. McKinley won the more heavily populated northern states.

Bryan ran again in 1900 and 1908, with the same results. As for the gold standard, the United States abandoned it for domestic transactions in 1933 and ended the international convertibility of the dollar into gold in 1971 under President Nixon. Today, the U.S. dollar is backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government and managed through monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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