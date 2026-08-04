August 4: He Tried to Keep Us Out of War

The election of 1912 was one of the few times North Dakota supported a Democrat for president. It was a time of rapid social and economic change. Voters had a great deal to consider about the role of government in regulating the economy and protecting the rights of citizens against the undue influence of corporate power.

Woodrow Wilson presented himself as a man of the people focused on social justice. He ran on a campaign of social and economic reform and he appealed to farmers and laborers. He won the state decisively.

Although Wilson won in large part for his economic policies, Americans were happy that he was in the White House as hostilities in Europe increased. The world was on the brink of war in 1914. Americans were confident that Wilson would keep them out of war.

On this date in 1914, Wilson issued his “Proclamation of Neutrality.” He recognized that “a state of war unhappily exists between Austria–Hungary and Servia and between Germany and France and between Germany and Russia.” This was complicated because the United States was “on terms of friendship and amity with the contending powers.” He declared that the United States would not outfit or arm any vessel engaged in the conflict. All of the combatants were banned from American waters. No Americans would be permitted to engage in the conflict. Wilson gave notice that “while full expression of sympathies in public and private is not restricted by the laws of the United States, military forces in aid of a belligerent cannot lawfully be originated or organized within its jurisdiction.”

President Wilson’s 1916 campaign slogan was, “He kept us out of war.” North Dakotans once again voted for a Democrat and Wilson returned to the White House. Wilson felt that circumstances, including the sinking of the Lusitania, forced his hand. On April 2, 1917, Wilson delivered a speech to Congress advocating for war, stating, "The world must be made safe for democracy". The Senate passed the declaration, followed by the House of Representatives. Over 35,000 North Dakotans went to war. About 500 of them did not come home.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr Carole Butcher

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