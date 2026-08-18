August 18: A Bolt from the Blue

North Dakota experiences frequent thunderstorms, averaging 25 to 35 storms each year. The storm season usually runs from late spring through early fall. The state is located in the path of winds that bring warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. The flat terrain allows those winds to move freely, with little to impede the formation of storms.

North Dakota storms range from mild to severe and can produce heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and, of course, lightning. Lightning is one of the oldest observed natural phenomena. It can be seen in volcanic eruptions, intense forest fires, and hurricanes, but it occurs most often during thunderstorms. Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere. When opposite charges build up enough, there is a rapid discharge of electricity. Lightning can heat the surrounding atmosphere to between eighteen thousand and sixty thousand degrees Fahrenheit. While lightning can occur without thunder, thunder is always accompanied by lightning.

On this night in 1922, a bolt out of the blue got the attention of Washburn residents. There was no storm, and no rain was falling, but people all over town said the lightning woke them from a sound sleep.

The single bolt was the only one to hit Washburn, but one family had an experience that was too close for comfort. The home of Axel Nelson took a direct hit. Mrs. Nelson had just gotten up to go to her daughter's room, and the room she had just left was struck by lightning. It was unnerving to think what might have happened if she had stayed there. Archie Nelson ran to the attic to see if a fire had started. The bolt struck the ridge of the roof and followed a metal rain spout to the ground, but there was no fire. When the lightning reached the foundation, it exploded, tearing siding off the house. Fuses were blown in nearby homes. The Nelsons were fortunate that no one was injured.

North Dakotans are very familiar with thunderstorms and the danger of lightning. The National Weather Service offers safety guidelines. While indoors, stay away from doors and windows. Bring pets inside. Never take a shower or bath during a thunderstorm. And remember the advice: "When thunder roars, go indoors."

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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