September 24: Time for New Leadership

The political climate in 1968 was one of turmoil and division in the United States. There were major protests against the Vietnam War. Martin Luther King was assassinated in April of that year, followed by the assassination of Robert Kennedy, the leading Democratic candidate for president and the brother of assassinated President John F. Kennedy. The Civil Rights Movement had seen major progress, but struggled to move forward as a militant wing began to form.

Richard Nixon entered the Republican convention as the front-runner. He was nominated on the first ballot. In his acceptance speech, he highlighted the political turmoil, the Vietnam War, the faltering economy, and racial violence, and called for new leadership.

In contrast, the Democratic Party was in chaos. With President Johnson deciding not to run and Kennedy having been assassinated, Hubert Humphrey was able to claim the nomination on the first ballot. But outside the convention hall, there were major protests that sometimes became violent. Scenes of violence became associated with the Democratic Party, and Humphrey’s campaign got off to a very bad start.

Nixon sought support from traditionally Democratic voters. He campaigned heavily in the South, taking advantage of resentment against President Johnson’s civil rights legislation. But he also focused his campaign on rural residents. He knew that farmers and ranchers were key to winning the Midwest.

On this date in 1968, Nixon was campaigning in North Dakota. The state was key to his strategy. His speeches focused on his plans to bring the country out of a period of turmoil and division.

North Dakota had a long history of Republican support, and Nixon started his campaign there with a clear advantage. His appeal was bolstered by an unpopular war, social unrest, and a shaky economy. Nixon’s focus on law and order, as well as improving the economy, resonated with voters.

Although Democrat Lyndon Johnson won the state in the 1964 presidential election, Nixon carried all four of North Dakota’s electoral votes in 1968. That was the last election in which the state had four electoral votes. Electoral votes are awarded based on population. With a decrease in population, North Dakota now has three electoral votes.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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