September 29: Vietnam Protest in Fargo

The Vietnam War was a divisive issue in the United States, sparking protests across the country. North Dakota was no exception. On this day in 1969, a peaceful anti-war demonstration was held in Fargo.

Vice President Spiro T. Agnew traveled to North Dakota to honor Senator Milton R. Young for his 25 years of service in Washington. When Agnew arrived at the Fargo Civic Center, hundreds of protesters had gathered outside. To avoid the crowd, he entered through a back entrance.

The demonstration was made up largely of students from North Dakota State University, Concordia College, Minnesota State College, and the University of North Dakota. They were joined by Rev. Robert Branconnier, who spent the rally reading the names of U.S. soldiers killed in Vietnam.

A snow fence had been erected to separate the protesters from the Civic Center, with police patrolling what became known as the “militarized zone” between the demonstrators and the building. Despite the heightened security, the protest remained peaceful. No violence occurred, no insults were exchanged, and no arrests were made. Organizers had secured the necessary permits and emphasized that their goal was not simply to protest, but to demonstrate to Senator Young and Vice President Agnew that opposition to the war existed in North Dakota.

During his speech, Agnew praised Senator Young for his service to both the nation and the state. He also addressed concerns about the Vietnam War, stating that the administration was working to end the conflict honorably while avoiding actions that could lead to more issues.

As Agnew departed Fargo, reporters asked whether the demonstrators had embarrassed him. He replied that they had not, but that they had probably embarrassed themselves.



Dakota Datebook by Grace Kaiser



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