September 30: The Red House

Iowa schoolteacher Walter L. Carter came to Dakota in 1888 with the Patterson brothers. They organized the Wahpeton National Bank with $50,000 in capital. On this date in 1889, the bank opened for business.

Carter dealt in real estate, farm loans, law, and other ventures, as did many who made fortunes in the Dakota boom. He married a Patterson sister and built an impressive Queen Anne-style home. It featured a third-floor ballroom, steep roof, prominent front porch, and an asymmetrical façade with a round corner tower.

Carter was elected Republican state senator in 1910. He and Mrs. Carter had two sons and a daughter, and the family was often mentioned in society columns. In 1913, Carter went to Florida on business connected with a land colonization company in which he and other Richland County businessmen had invested. By 1915, the Carters had moved to the Florida "Wahpeton Colony."

U.S. Senator Porter J. McCumber bought their Wahpeton house, but later moved to Washington, D.C. A local widow eventually operated the property as a boarding house, and it was later divided into apartments. By the 1980s, the house was showing considerable wear.

Around 2020, the local Joint Powers Authority offered incentives for buyers to renovate the house. But obsolete wiring, foundation, roof, and window problems were far beyond a do-it-yourself project. New owners quit, and a skunk even wintered on the property.

Demolition was considered, but that was also expensive. By 2026, insulation sheets fluttered in the wind, and the exterior was an unusual combination of dark blue, red, and yellowish siding.

But the mayor and community members favored preserving the historic residence, and extensive renovation began. New owner Mario Cristaldo, whose firm specialized in restoration, committed to preserving the home's historic character while adding modern features and updated systems.

A handsome new roof now complements the silver turret and professionally applied red paint. New windows and drywall were installed, while interior and basement work continued. Antique moldings, pocket doors, woodwork, and flooring were preserved wherever possible. The basement was excavated, and old concrete was removed.

The next buyer might finally relax and enjoy home, sweet old home. As one citizen remarked, "By resurrecting the landmark Red House, our town is being restored, too."

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

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