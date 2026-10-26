October 26: Original Draft Constitution’s Road to the State Archives

In December 1930, when the original Capitol building burned, many people turned out to watch. Some, however, came to save what they could. Secretary of State Robert Byrne was one of those who joined in the heroics. He broke a window into his office, cutting his hand on the glass and singeing his hat. Inside, he opened the storage vault and rescued the original state constitution, which luckily suffered no damage. Without his efforts, the constitution might have been lost or damaged, as happened to records from some other state agencies. His quick thinking saved this founding document.

The constitution remained in the vault in the Secretary of State’s office for many years. In the 1980s, then-Secretary of State Jim Kusler decided it was time to transfer the document to the North Dakota State Archives for safekeeping.

This coincided with the centennial celebrations of 1989, marking 100 years of North Dakota statehood. It was the perfect time to give extra attention to the constitution and statehood. In fact, several celebrations were planned that year to highlight this history. Along with events and historical documentation, biographies of the 75 delegates who helped create the constitution were compiled.

North Dakotans could also take part in a “Government Day” on February 22, 1989, marking 100 years since the approval of the Enabling Act that allowed North Dakota and South Dakota to become states. The occasion was also notable because it was believed to be the first time the original constitution had been put on public display.

“Constitution Day” took place on July 4, marking 100 years since the start of the constitutional convention. A “Citizen’s Day” followed on October 1, 100 years after citizens ratified the original constitution.

So, it is fitting that on August 17, 1989, exactly 100 years after the constitution was completed and signed, the document was transferred to the State Archives.

But this was no ordinary records transfer. A ceremony was held, and representatives of the people depicted on the state seal carried the constitution to state officials, who signed a writ of transmittal. A procession then carried the constitution to the Heritage Center, where more celebrations were planned to mark the document’s arrival at its new home.

The constitution was eventually digitized, so today, everyone can view the original handwritten document from anywhere in the world.



Dakota Datebook by Sarah Walker



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