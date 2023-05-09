Momos N More, Fargo

India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka — there are many cuisines under South Asia’s umbrella. They’re savory, sweet, spicy, and colorful.

In Nepal, one of the most popular street foods is a dumpling called Momo (“Mo” means related to flour). Momos are steamed, or sometimes fried, with different fillings — vegetables, pork, chicken, yak, goat, etc. — and dipped in chutney.

On this Dakota Diners, Tom Brosseau heads to a Downtown Fargo Nepali restaurant called Momos N More for a visit with Brett Haddaway-Pokhrel. She and her husband, Prakash, are the owners of the fast-service restaurant that has been operating since late 2022, and has already become a Fargo favorite.