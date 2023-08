Located in the small town of Rhame, North Dakota, Krugers Kitchen is "home cooking at its best."

Opened in 2017 by local caterer Julie Kruger, the cafe serves a faithful menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner classics — but Tom Brosseau visited the restaurant to try their special coulotte sirloin.

Join Tom's visit to Krugers Kitchen, and hear his conversation with Julie, in this episode of Dakota Diners.