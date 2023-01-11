© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

"The Encrypted History of Cryptography" ~ Wess Philome of OneFargo

Published January 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST
Dr. Marcus Fries

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - Dr. Marcus Fries, associate professor and chair of the department of mathematics and computer science at Dickinson State, discusses his latest article, The Encrypted History of Cryptography. Cryptography, he says, is necessary for modern society and it’s something we use multiple times per day. ~~~ Wes Philome is the CEO of OneFargoND, an organization pushing for racial equity and social reforms. As we approach the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, he reflects on King’s legacy and what it meant in his life as he visits with John Harris, host of the Prairie Pulse television show.

