Rachel Alfaro: Taube Museum Update ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Sue Balcom on Cooking Trends

Thursday, January 12, 2023 - The Taube Museum of Art has been a vital part of the overall Minot community for over 46 years! The Museum is planning the grand opening of the Dr. Andrea E. Donovan Library. The library will honor the late Dr. Andrea Donovan, and her love of art, architecture, and history. We visit with Rachel Alfaro, executive director. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay: “Whose Song is This, Anyway?” ~~~ Root Seller Sue Balcom is here for a discussion of cooking trends.

