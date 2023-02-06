© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

NDSU Athletics Director Matt Larson ~~ Raffi Andonian - Humanities ND Public University

Published February 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
NDSU Athletics Director Matt Larson brings us up-to-date on all things Bison Athletics. We’ll chat with the veteran AD to learn how recent NCAA changes are affecting NDSU sports teams. ~~~ Humanities North Dakota offers several free online learning events in a program they call Public University. Today we offer a preview as we visit with Raffi Andonian about his 13 week course called Contested Histories, Conflicted Space: Understanding Historic Sites and Monuments.

