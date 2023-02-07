© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Dr. Scott Acton and the James Webb Space Telescope ~~ Dr. Larry Napoleon and Black History Month

Published February 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
Dr. Scott Acton and the James Webb Space Telescope

Dr. Scott Acton is a Wavefront scientist for Ball Aerospace, and spent decades of his life working on the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope launched from earth Christmas Day in 2021, and has performed well beyond expectations since. Dr. Acton discusses his incredible history with the project and tells us what may be next for one of our country’s most brilliant physicists. ~~~ February is Black History Month. We hear from Dr. Larry Napoleon, an associate professor in the School of Education at NDSU about this year’s theme, “Black Resistance.” His research agenda includes the outcomes for Non-traditional / marginalized populations within education.

