Darin Langerud and Cloud Seeding ~~ Nicholas Peterson 529 Plans

Darin Langerud is the Director of the North Dakota Atmospheric Resources Board, a quasi-judicial, quasi-legislative advisory and rule-making board under the supervision of the State Water Commission, which has oversight of the state’s cloud seeding programs. We discuss the state program. ~~~ 529 plans are used for college savings. Starting next year, people will have the opportunity to roll over unused funds into a ROTH IRA penalty free. We talk with Bell Investment Wealth Advisor Nicholas Peterson about what parents and college students need to know.