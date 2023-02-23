Erica Thunder, Director of Diversity and Cultural Awareness ~ Child Care Shortage ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Sue Balcom on Potting Soil

Thursday, February 23, 2023 - Last year, the North Dakota department of corrections created a new position, a director of diversity and cultural competency. Erica Thunder was named to the post, and in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, she discusses her role with host John Harris. ~~~ The need for quality child care far outweighs the supply, and it’s worse in rural areas. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez reports. ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “The Whole Aspect of Nature is Transformed.” ~~~ Sue Balcom is talking about potting soil in another episode of Main Street Eats.