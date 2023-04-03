Author Timothy Egan ~ Audrey Bader on the Peace Corps ~ Historian Tom Isern

Monday, April 3, 2023 - Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan and his book “A Fever in the Heartland.” It’s the true story that chronicles the gripping story of the Ku Klux Klan’s rise to power not in the old Confederacy, but the West and the Heartland of America and a the tragic story of one woman who confronted the Ku Klux Klan to counter the group’s effort to take over America. ~~~ Audrey Bader recruits for the Peace Corps in North Dakota and enlightens prospective volunteers about the invaluable experience of being a Peace Corps volunteer. She provides insight into the recruitment process and sheds light on the benefits that await volunteers. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “The Vanishing Homesteader.”