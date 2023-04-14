"SCRAP" the Documentary ~ CO2 Pipeline Report ~ Lajimodiere Poetry Set to Music ~ Matt Reviews "Paint"

Friday, April 14, 2023 - SCRAP, the documentary, tells stories of salvage enthusiasts. It will be screened on Saturday the 22nd at the Palace Theatre in Lemmon, SD, in conjunction with Earth Day. One of the people featured in the film is Lemmon resident John Lopez. Also attending the event will be producer/director Stacey Tenenbaum. She joins us for a preview. ~~~ Harvest Public Media reports on the concerns over CO2 pipelines, with North Dakota one of the destinations. ~~~ Bill Thomas shares a poem by Denise Lajimodiere performed to music by Russ Peterson. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us for a discussion of the week’s news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Paint,” a drama about an artist with a show on a local public TV network.