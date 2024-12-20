Jensen to take 'early retirement' from BSC

The State Board of Higher Education has decided to part ways with Bismarck State College President Dr. Douglas Jensen.

This came after a one-hour executive session. The Board vote was unanimous. But the Board did not discuss the decision in public.

In a statement, Board President Tim Mihalick said Dr. Jensen approached the Board, seeking early retirement base on a “personal situation.”

Under the separation agreement, Jensen will be paid $501,000, which is the full $388,000 salary, plus $82,000 in retirement, and $31,000 for the equivalent of 16 months of benefit premiums.

Dr,. Jensen released the following statement to BSC faculty and staff:

"It is with mixed emotions that I share some personal news with you. Earlier today, the State Board of Higher Education approved my early retirement, effective January 2, 2025.

"As many of you know, this past year has been challenging for me personally. In May I experienced the loss of my brother, Raymond. I have also been navigating some medical issues that require additional treatment and rest. After much reflection and discussion with my doctor, I have come to the decision that now is the right time for me to step away and focus on my health and family.

"My wife Karen and I came to BSC in 2020 to be part of something great, and we have fulfilled that. This campus community has been very gracious in allowing us to do that with you. Thank you.

"Each of you should be proud of what you have accomplished in the past four years and I am very confident that you are prepared to achieve continued success for the college and for the students. The future of BSC is in good hands.

"Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so special. Karen and I will forever cherish the relationships we’ve built and the memories we’ve shared as part of MysticNation."

The date of Jensen’s retirement is January 2nd.

