The Outcast Podcast ~ Author J Ryan Stadal

Tuesday, April 18, 20223 - From refugees to religious minorities, Outcast is a podcast that develops local and global relationships. It’s a project from the New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment. We visit with hosts Marina Behm Semerikov and Ibtissem Belmihoub. Dr. Belmihoub is the center’s executive director. ~~~ J. Ryan Stradal is called the King of the Midwestern Novel. Drawing upon his Minnesota roots, his latest novel is “Saturday night at the Lakeside Supper Club.”