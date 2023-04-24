Philosophical Currents: "Media Responsibility" ~ Neurodiversity with John David Berdahl ~ BirdNote: Nesting Swallows

Monday, April, 24, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein joins us for a Philosophical Currents episode, where we discuss current issues of interest. Today’s theme deals with the importance of responsible news reporting. ~~~ “Anything But Typical” is an event educating people about neurotypical and neurodiverse brains. It’s coming up April 29th in Fargo. We visit with organizer John David Berdahl. ~~~ Are barn swallows nesting above your back door? They’ve adapted to living near humans as we hear in another episode of BirdNote.