Val Stadick of Main Street Books ~ Bird Note ~ Audubon's Kristal Stoner ~ Matt Olien reviews “Air”

Friday, April 28, 2023 - Val Stadick owns Main Street Books in Minot, She was born in Minot and raised in Lompoc, CA. She came back to North Dakota in 1993. We welcome Val back to Main Street as we celebrate Independent Bookstore Day and get up-to-date on current issues facing independent bookstores. ~~~ During our member drive, we have some bird related premiums to offer. Would you like a new bird house? In keeping with that, we share a new episode of “BirdNote” one of the many features you can hear each day on Main Street. ~~~ Another avian thank-you gift we’re offering is “Birds of the Dakotas Field Guide.” With that in mind we visit with Kristal Stoner, executive director of Audubon Great Plains. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Air,” the story of Nike signing Michael Jordan.