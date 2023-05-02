Dr. Gabriela Balf on Transgender Care ~ Red River Valley Kids Read

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 - Dr. Gabriela Balf-Soran is a psychiatrist in Bismarck, North Dakota. She joins us to comment on how recent legislation regarding transgender care will affect the medical community. ~~~ Red River Valley Kids Read is a community-wide reading project for kids in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Grand Forks and Wahpeton. They focus on a single title of regional interest in an effort to build an appreciation for storytelling, our region, a sense of place, and a love of books and stories.