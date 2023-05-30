The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum ~ Lake Metigoshe St. Park ~ Andy Maus, Plains Art Museum ~ Matt Reviews "Book Club, the Next Chapter"

Friday, May 26, 2023 - The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum in Bowman, ND is a repository for the regional and natural history within 100 miles of Bowman. The museum conducts archaeological, genealogical, and paleontological research, and houses collections relating to local history. Darrah Steffen, paleontology curator and museum administrator Jean Nudell discuss the museum’s history and plans for the future. ~~~ Bill Thomas stops by the Plains Art Museum to visit with departing director and CEO Andy Maus, who is leaving to become executive director of the Tacoma Art Museum in Tacoma, Washington. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”