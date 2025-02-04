House committee looking at a measure to provide free breakfasts and lunches for K-12 students

The House Education Committee is now considering a bill to provide free breakfasts and lunches for school-age children in North Dakota.

HB 1475 would cover those meals for state funded and private schools. The price tag is $140 million.

"Because nutrition plays a critical role in a child's readiness to learn, improved cognitive functions, well-being and physical performance, school attendance and often behavior, meals will not only decrease hunger, but will improve a child's health and increase readiness to learn," the bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Patrick Hatelstad (R-Williston) told the Committee.

Those comments were echoed by North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders executive director Aimee Copas.

"The fact of the matter is, there's very few things you can do for a student to improve student outcomes, other than making sure there is food in their belly," Copas told the Committee. "That's a simple fact."

The committee did receive some written testimony, questioning the $140 million.

The panel did not take immediate action on the bill.