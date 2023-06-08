"Why?" Show Preview: "Saving Animals, Saving Ourselves" ~ Penny Andrist Reflects on her "Penny and Pals" Career

Thursday, June 8, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to talk about animal rights. It’s a preview of “Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life,” which airs Sunday at 11am. Jack’s guest this month is Jeff Sebo, the author of “Saving Animals, Saving Ourselves: Why Animals Matter for Pandemics, Climate Change, and Other Catastrophes.” ~~~ Longtime entertainer and educator Penny Andrist -- known on stage as Penny and Pals, is retiring. Penny has released more than a half dozen albums and traveled regionally performing for kids and the young at heart for more than 30 years.