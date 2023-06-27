Bush Fellow Joe Williams ~ Natural North Dakota ~ Fire Sculpture ~ WWII War Bride

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Joe Williams in one of this year's Bush Fellows. Director of Native American Programming at the Plains Art Museum by day, we visit about how he'll use the fellowship money to change the perception of Native American art from niche to a valued part of the region’s identity. ~~~ Chuck Lura tells us about the sneaky way cowbirds get other birds to care for their eggs. ~~~ There's nothing quite like sitting around a bonfire. Particularly if that fire is surrounded by a steel structure, nearly 7 feet tall with two multiple angular shapes that spin and a platform for a second, elevated fire. Hunter Nickel made just such a sculpture for a recent midsummer camping festival. ~~~ We share a Tell Tale: Dakota Folklife and Stories episode about a war bride.