Ed O'Keefe, CEO, TR Presidential Library Foundation ~ Megan Langley on ND Farm Incubator

Monday, July 3, 2023 - News director Dave Thompson visits with Edward Fitzpatrick O'Keefe, the chief executive officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. They discuss the plans for this ambitious project coming to Medora. ~~~ In an episode of Birdnote, we hear a story about birds who take advantage of a free ride during their migrations. ~~~ There’s a new farm incubator in North Dakota. It’s a place where people are given temporary, exclusive, and affordable access to land, infrastructure, and training, for the purpose of launching farm businesses. We visit with Megan Langley, executive director of Strengthen ND. ~~~ The Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. And the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is almost always a partisan battle. Republicans have pushed hard to expand work requirements for those who get SNAP. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.