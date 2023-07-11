Rejecting Reparations ~ AI in Health Care

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 - The Christian Science Monitor has produced a special series on reparations. One of those reports addresses the impact of the Oahe Dam, which flooded out the Cheyenne River Reservation's largest town in 1960. We visit with writer Henry Gass. ~~~ The White House has set a goal of reaching a carbon-free grid by 2050. The lynchpin to this plan? Tax credits... lots of them. Harvest Public Media’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco has more. ~~~ The World Health Organization recently issued a statement expressing concern about artificial intelligence in health care. AI is a brave new world that promises to affect every part of health care. In an excerpt from the Conversations on Health Care podcast, we hear a discussion of the issue with Mayo Clinic’s chief information officer, Cris Ross., as he visits with hosts hosted by Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on Chimney Swifts.