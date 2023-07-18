Tom Peterson and Collins Aerospace ~ Studio 47 Poetry: William Butler Yeats

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - Tom Peterson from Jamestown has worked at Collins Aerospace for 50 years. We reflect with the engineer about his history in the air cargo systems business that has grown in both the commercial and military segments from their base in Jamestown. After we hear from Tom, Main Street joins Blaze Culliton from Collins Aerospace to tour the expansive, interesting Jamestown facility. ~~~ Patrick Hicks profiles William Butler Yeats in an episode of “Poetry from Studio 47.”