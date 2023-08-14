Author James Chandler ~ Bush Fellow Agnes Yellow Bear ~ Chuck Lura on Sweetgrass

Monday, August 14, 2023 - Paul Phillips (pen name James Chandler) is a former US Army officer and lawyer and now is a judge of the Sixth Circuit Court in Wyoming. He also writes best-selling legal thrillers. His debut novel, Misjudged, is the first in the Sam Johnstone series; and his fifth book, The Truthful Witness, has just been released. We visit with the author about his incredible rise to the top of best-selling book lists. ~~~ Agnes Yellow Bear, Kawacatoose First Nation, is an advocate for murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people. She was recently awarded a fellowship from the Bush Foundation. We visit about her work. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota about sweetgrass.