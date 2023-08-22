The Impact of Traumatic Experiences ~ Super Moon, Blue Moon ~ Medication Management

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 - Traumatic childhood experiences can have an impact on health. For women, that can subsequently affect their children, having implications for future generations. Joining us to discuss a recent report from ND Compass are Nancy Hodur, director of the Center for Social Research at NDSU, and Karen Olson, research specialist with the center. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on the Super Blue Moon. ~~~ 40 percent of older adults take five or more medications daily, making medication management an important consideration. This month a new law went into effect that requires commercial health insurance to include comprehensive medication management. Here to discuss medication management are Brody Maack, vice chair and associate professor of pharmacy at NDSU; and Mike Schwab, executive vice president of the North Dakota Pharmacists Association.