Welcoming, and Helping, Foreign Students ~ Josette Dupree of Big Stick Cigars ~ Remembering Those School Lunches

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - With college in session or just about to be, it can be a mad rush of students getting furniture, food, and basic supplies. For international students, there can be a learning curve about American culture. Maleeha Latif is the Director of International Programs at Minot State University. She visits with Ashley Thornberg about how students adapt. ~~~ Guns, cigars, and firearms. You might think of these as manly pursuits. Not so for Mandan's Josette Dupree, owner of Big Stick Cigars. She gave Ashley Thornberg a tour. ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook recalls the advent of hot lunch in schools. With that inspiration, listeners share some of their recollections as we chat with Bill Thomas, our director of radio.