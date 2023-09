Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - Umpire Javarro January joins us to discuss what it’s like to work the minor leagues. ~~~ The next “Marilyn Hudson Brave Conversation” sponsored by Humanities North Dakota will feature Raffi Andonian, book author and “celebrity historian.” Andonian will provide a guide for understanding contested histories, and he joins us to preview the October 5th event, which people can attend in person, or online.