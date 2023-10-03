Memoir Explores Racial Solidarity ~ American Rock Art Research Association

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 - The Reverend Karen Van Fossan is director of Authentic Ministry in Fargo. She joins us to discuss her new book, "A Fire at the Center, Solidarity, Whiteness and Becoming a Water Protector." The book takes readers behind the scenes of the Dakota Access Pipeline conflict, blending memoir, history and cultural critique. ~~~ You might think of art as hanging on a wall in a home or museum, and there are statues in many communities, but how often do you think about the carvings on rocks and in caves? For Minot's Linda Olson, the answer is a lot. She visits with Ashley Thornberg about her role as Board President of the American Rock Art Research Association.

