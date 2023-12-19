Col. Jimmy Schlabach from Minot AFB, Penny Andrist (Penny and Pals)

We aired excerpts from our full interview with Col. Jimmy Schlabach from the Minot Air Force Base, which you can listen to, and read the full transcript, here.

In this captivating episode, Colonel Jimmy Schlabach, Commander of the 91st Operations Group at Minot Air Force Base, delves into his remarkable 24-year journey in the Air Force. He sheds light on the strategic significance of Minot Air Force Base in nuclear deterrence, discussing the modernization of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) and the pivotal transition from Minuteman to Sentinel missiles. Schlabach emphasizes Minot's key role in strategic nuclear deterrence and the importance of the nuclear triad in ensuring a constant, reliable nuclear response. He also explores the ethical dimensions and the intensive training associated with nuclear weapon operations. The conversation extends to broader topics, including public trust in the military, community support for airmen, recruitment challenges in remote areas like Minot, and the well-being of military personnel.

The episode also features a joyful interview with Penny Andrist, a beloved educator and entertainer known for her decades-long stint as 'Penny and Pals'. We revisit our June conversation with her, just before her final performance, marking her retirement and celebrating her impactful career in arts and education.

