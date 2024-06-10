© 2024
Main Street

Dr. John Ikerd - Future of Family Farming; ND Sec. of State Michael Howe

Published June 10, 2024 at 3:27 PM CDT
Dr. John Ikerd
Today's Segments:

Dr. John Ikerd, a renowned writer and speaker, who will share his profound insights on food, farming, and community. This special segment is part of the Barnes County Historical Society's 150th birthday celebration for the county, taking place at the Valley City Eagles Club on Thursday, June 13, at 7:30 PM.

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe provides an in-depth discussion on the upcoming primary elections, offering valuable information and perspectives on the electoral process and other work in his office.

