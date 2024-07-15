Dr. Aaron Kennedy, UND Fulbright Grant Recipient; APA Dr. Petros Levounis

Today's Segments:

Dr. Aaron Kennedy:

Dr. Aaron Kennedy has been named a Fulbright Iceland-National Science Foundation Arctic Research Grant recipient. In Iceland, he will be conducting research in collaboration with the Icelandic Meteorological Office. His research focuses on snow and blowing snow instrumentation, which aims to enhance the understanding and forecasting of avalanches. Kennedy expressed that a significant amount of planning went into his Fulbright application and is pleased to see the project coming to fruition. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to serve as a scientific ambassador between the United States and Iceland, looking forward to building connections between the two countries. Conducting scientific research in the beautiful landscapes of Iceland is an added bonus for him.

Dr. Petros Levounis:

In a recent segment of Conversations on Health Care, it was highlighted that federal provisional data shows a record number of suicides in the United States last year. Dr. Petros Levounis, the President of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), is at the forefront of efforts to prevent suicides, with a significant focus on substance use addictions. He, along with the 38,000 members of the APA, has launched a campaign titled 'Confronting Addiction: From Prevention to Recovery.' This campaign aims to address the issues of addiction and suicide, providing a comprehensive approach from prevention to recovery, underscoring the critical need for mental health support and intervention.