Dr. Ali Alshami; Heat Health Index; The Importance of Local Museums

Today's Segments:

Fulbright Scholarship Winner Dr. Ali Alshami will be teaching in Qatar and conducting research into developing a water purification system that enables simultaneous water and energy applications. In addition to his research, he will teach courses on engineering skills and ethics, and engineering research methods.

Tom Isern's Plains Folk essay titled, "The Case for Local Historical Museums," suggests that supporting local museums on the Great Plains is a worthy endeavor. Isern emphasizes the importance of preserving regional history and culture through these museums, highlighting their role in community identity and education.

With much of the country recently suffering through a sweltering heat wave, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled its nationwide Heat and Health Index. In an excerpt from the Conversations on Health Care podcast, hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter visit with Admiral Rachel Levine, the department's assistant secretary for health, on location at the 11th annual Aspen Ideas: Health event in Colorado. They discuss various health topics, including the possibility of bird flu infecting humans.