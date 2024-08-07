John Ford-Dunker; Food Non Profits; Isern: "Grass Widows"; TR Pres. Library

Today's Segments:

John Ford-Dunker

John Ford-Dunker, an actor known for his role as Detective Keith Harper on CBS's "Blue Bloods," discusses his journey from dreaming of a career in Hollywood to making it a reality. In a conversation with Ashley Thornberg, he shares the challenges and triumphs of pursuing a career in acting, offering inspiration and practical advice for aspiring actors.

Edward O'Keefe on Theodore Roosevelt (Encore Presentation)

Tom Brosseau, a folksinger, songwriter, and host of "The Great American Folk Show" on Prairie Public, interviews Edward O'Keefe, the CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. They explore Medora and Theodore Roosevelt's legacy, focusing on his progressive views, personal relationships, and the role of storytelling in preserving history. O'Keefe discusses the goals of the presidential library and highlights his book, "The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt," which was published this past May, providing an insightful look into Roosevelt's enduring impact and the power of historical narratives.

Prairie Plates - Food Non-Profits

Rick highlights the efforts of local food non-profits in the community, showcasing the vital work they do to support food security and nutrition. Through interviews and stories, Rick brings attention to the organizations and individuals dedicated to providing healthy, accessible food options to those in need, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and support for these essential services.

Tom Isern on "Grass Widows"

In his "Plains Folk" essay titled "Grass Widows," Tom Isern delves into the historical and cultural significance of the term "grass widows." Isern reflects on the phrase's origins and usage, offering listeners a deeper understanding of this evocative piece of regional vernacular and its place in the social history of the plains.