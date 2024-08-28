Bush Foundation Ups Grants & Fellowships; Mexican Food with Rick; CSI Isern

Today's Segments:

Adora Land, the Grantmaking Director for the Bush Foundation, discusses the foundation's mission, its impact in North Dakota, and the types of projects it supports. She also explains the process for applying for grants and fellowships and highlights the foundation's collaborations with local communities and Native nations, sharing success stories and future plans.

Our longtime friend, Dr. Tom Isern presents a captivating "whodunit" story from McIntosh County in his latest Plains Folk Essay. The tale revolves around a disputed paycheck, accusations of forgery, and a dramatic deathbed confession.

Rick Gion shares his top local Mexican food spots on this edition of Prairie Plates, offering listeners a taste of his favorite dishes in the region.

Harvest Public Media reports about the Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo, the oldest continually-run Black rodeo in the U.S. Held annually in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the rodeo includes unique events such as mutton busting, a Pony Express relay race, and ladies' steer undecorating.