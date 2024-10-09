Valley City WWII Honor, Football Food, and Norsk Hostfest Delicacies

Today' Segments

In this episode, Wes Anderson, curator of the Barnes County Historical Society, discusses Valley City's recent recognition by the National Park Service as one of eight American World War II Heritage Cities for 2024. Anderson highlights the city's pivotal contributions to the war effort, including the 164th Infantry's involvement in the Pacific theater and local businessman Herman Stern's heroic efforts to rescue over 120 German Jews. This honor underscores Valley City's significant historical role during World War II.

Next, Rick Gion returns with another edition of Prairie Plates to talk about football food, just in time for the season.

Harvest Public Media delves into the growing issue of hunger on college campuses and shares innovative solutions universities are implementing, such as edible gardens and food pantries, to combat food insecurity and enhance student well-being and academic performance. This segment features a report from Harvest Public Media on how schools are addressing this critical issue.

Prairie Public Program Manager Erik Deatherage shares his experience attending the 45th annual Norsk Høstfest in Minot, where he tried a unique Norwegian delicacy. This cultural celebration adds a flavorful and personal touch to the episode, rounding out a rich exploration of history, food, and community initiatives.

