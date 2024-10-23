Today's Episode

Measure 4, if passed, would prohibit political subdivisions in North Dakota from levying property taxes after 2024, with an exception for paying off existing debt. To compensate, the state would provide replacement funding based on 2024 property tax levels. Additionally, new limits would be imposed on local government debt, although there would be specific exceptions for water and sewer projects.

In today's debate, Dr. Rick Becker, a former State Representative, supports the measure, arguing that it will ease the burden on taxpayers. On the opposing side, Aaron Birst, Executive Director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, believes Measure 4 could negatively impact local governments and their ability to provide essential services.

