Measure 4, Bison Strides and Heroes Compass

Today's Segments

We re-air the Oct. 23 Measure 4 discussion. Measure 4, if passed, would prohibit political subdivisions in North Dakota from levying property taxes after 2024, with an exception for paying off existing debt. To compensate, the state would provide replacement funding based on 2024 property tax levels. Additionally, new limits would be imposed on local government debt, although there would be specific exceptions for water and sewer projects.

In the debate, Dr. Rick Becker, a former State Representative, supports the measure, arguing that it will ease the burden on taxpayers. On the opposing side, Aaron Birst, Executive Director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, believes Measure 4 could negatively impact local governments and their ability to provide essential services.

Bison Strides & Heroes Compass host Nov. 2 event

North Dakota State University’s Bison Strides program is hosting an open house on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at the NDSU Equine Center in Fargo. This free event, co-hosted by Heroes Compass and Cass County Veteran Services, invites military service members, veterans, and their families to connect with staff and horses, explore veteran-focused programs that foster self-confidence, strength, mindfulness, and independence, and learn about available resources for military families in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Dr. Erika Berg is our guest. For more information, visit ndsu.ag/vets-event, email ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu, or call 701-231-9611.

