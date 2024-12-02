Finding Common Ground & Mindful Choices: Civility in Politics & Eating Well

Today's Segments

Shannon Watson, Founder of "Majority in the Middle"

Shannon Watson, founder of "Majority in the Middle," will speak at a luncheon hosted by Concordia College's Lorentzsen Center for Faith and Work. Her nonprofit focuses on providing a voice for individuals who feel alienated by political extremes, emphasizing trust, civility, and collaboration. Watson shares strategies for reducing partisanship and fostering constructive dialogue in today’s polarized political climate.

Dr. Helen McKibben - Better Holiday Eating Habits

Clinical psychologist Dr. Helen McKibben, PsyD, author of Drop: Making Great Decisions, explores the emotional and psychological factors behind holiday eating habits. With over 35 years of experience, Dr. McKibben offers insights into how the brain influences food choices and shares practical strategies for overcoming emotional eating triggers, reducing stress, and making mindful decisions during the holiday season. Learn how to enjoy the festivities while maintaining healthy eating habits.

