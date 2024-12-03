Mammoth Bones & Campaign Trails: Clint Boyd's Discovery & Merrill Piepkorn's Run

Today's Segments

Senior Paleontologist Clint Boyd of the North Dakota Geological Survey recounts the fascinating discovery of mammoth bones at a site in northwest North Dakota. First uncovered in 1988 during garage construction, recent digs have confirmed additional remains buried beneath the structure. Boyd explains the challenges of further excavation, which would require legislative funding to temporarily move and restore the garage. The mammoth, estimated to be 13,500 years old, lived during the same era as the first humans in North America, though no signs of human activity have been found at the site. Clint manages the paleontology program for the North Dakota Geological Survey and serves as curator of the North Dakota State Fossil Collection.

Merrill Piepkorn reflects on his recent campaign for Governor of North Dakota. Despite falling short of victory, Piepkorn shares the highs and lows of the race, including the lessons he learned and the challenges of running a statewide campaign. He offers insight into his vision for the future of North Dakota, the key issues he sought to address, and how he hopes to contribute to the state's progress moving forward.

