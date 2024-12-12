The Blenders Holiday Show, Matt Olien Reviews, & Dave's News Recap

The Blenders 2024

Originally from Fargo, North Dakota, The Blenders have been captivating audiences for over 30 years with their harmony-driven vocal music that blends R&B, jazz, pop, and rock into a unique and unforgettable sound. Now based in Minneapolis, the group brings their highly anticipated holiday show back to the Fargo Theatre from December 18-22, 2024. Featuring family-friendly performances filled with holiday cheer and incredible vocal talent, their show has become a cherished tradition for many. With evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on December 21 and 22 at 2 p.m., it’s an event that promises to enchant audiences of all ages.

Matt Olien Movie Review – A Complete Unknown

Film critic Matt Olien reviews the new film A Complete Unknown, offering his insights into the story, performances, and overall impact of this highly anticipated release about the life of Bob Dylan. In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Dylan arrives in New York armed with his guitar and groundbreaking talent, set to transform the landscape of American music. As he forges deep connections during his ascent to fame, he becomes increasingly discontent with the folk movement, ultimately making a bold and controversial decision that sends shockwaves across the globe.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson joins Program Manager Erik Deatherage to review the week’s top stories.