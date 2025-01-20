Dr. Mark Rowlands on Lessons from Dogs & Erika Fowler on Political Ads

Today's Segments

Advertising During the 2024 Election

Erika Franklin Fowler, Ph.D., co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, discusses the $4.5 billion spent on political advertising during the 2024 election season in a Conversation on Health Care. She analyzes the role of health care-related messaging, including controversial anti-transgender surgery ads, abortion rights, and health care costs, and how these themes reflect political priorities and shape public opinion. The discussion highlights the implications of these ads on health care policy and their broader impact on the election landscape.

The Word of Dog: What Our Canine Companions Can Teach Us About Living a Good Life

Dr. Mark Rowlands, chair of the Philosophy Department at the University of Miami and author of The Word of Dog: What Our Canine Companions Can Teach Us About Living a Good Life, shares how dogs can offer profound philosophical insights into living a meaningful life. Inspired by his German shepherd, Shadow, Rollins examines themes like empathy, freedom, love, and purpose, contrasting the human tendency toward doubt with the commitment-driven, instinctual lives of dogs. Through personal stories and philosophical reflections, he illustrates how dogs embody qualities that humans can learn from to lead more fulfilling lives.