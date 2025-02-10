Genetic Weight Loss, Jeffrey Miller - Cass County SCD Trees, Carbon Capture Debate

Genetic Weight Loss with Dr. Phyllis Pobee

Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a triple-board certified physician, shares her personal weight loss journey and the science behind genetics-based weight management in Lean Genes. She explains how DNA influences weight loss success, why some struggle with traditional diets or GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, and how her GeneLean360 program tailors personalized plans for sustainable results.

Cass County Tree Program

Jeffrey Miller, Director of the Cass County Soil Conservation District, discusses the Cass County Tree Program, which provides affordable trees and planting services to landowners. The program supports windbreaks, wildlife habitats, and conservation efforts, helping farmers and rural residents improve soil and water health. Miller explains how the initiative works and how residents can participate.

Carbon Capture and Eminent Domain Debate

"In Session" with Ann Alquist and Erik Deatherage explores the debate over carbon capture in North Dakota's 69th legislative session.