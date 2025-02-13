Fargo AI Connect, News Review with Dave Thompson, & Matt Olien on Film

Today's Segments

Fargo AI Connect – Dr. Jeremy Straub

Fargo AI Connect, led by Dr. Jeremy Straub of North Dakota State University, is a new event fostering collaboration between businesses, faculty, students, and AI professionals. Taking place on February 19, the event features a Startup Brew "Takeover" at Emerging Prairie, followed by a full day of panels, tech spotlights, and networking at NDSU’s Barry Hall. Discussions will cover AI applications in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing, as well as ethics and workforce development, aiming to drive AI adoption in Fargo’s growing tech scene.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides a weekly review of key stories, analyzing the biggest headlines impacting North Dakota and beyond.

Matt Olien – I'm Still Here

Film critic Matt Olien reviews I'm Still Here, a 2024 political biographical drama directed by Walter Salles. Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir, the film follows Eunice Paiva’s fight for justice after the disappearance of her husband, a Brazilian congressman, during the 1970s military dictatorship. The film has received critical acclaim, earning multiple award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards.